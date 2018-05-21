IGNOU admission 2018: Apply for UG, PG July programmes at ignou.ac.in, courses offered

IGNOU UG, PG admissions 2018: The last date for submission of online admission form is July 15. The last date for submission of online admission form is July 15.

IGNOU UG, PG admissions 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to Bachelors and Masters degree programmes. The candidates who are interested to apply for the courses must submit the online application form on the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in. The last date for submission of online admission form is July 15.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); Msc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women’s and Gender Studies).

Bachelor’s degrees

Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

IGNOU is also offering B.Com (A&F) and M.Com(F&T), B.Com(CA&A) and M.Com(BP&CG), B.Com(F&CA) and M.Com(MA&FS) in collaboration with the INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF INDIA, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Cost of the Prospectus : Rs. 750/- (add Rs. 50/- for getting by post).

The scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in July,2018 admission cycle for all academic programmes at Certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate; all academic programmes at Diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW;BTS;BLIS and BCA.

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

MA (Education) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Retailing)(BBARL) programmes are also on offer in ‘offline’ mode. Applicants can also download the complete details of all the above programmes from the IGNOU website. For more information about IGNOU Programmes and admission, an email may be sent to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in.

