IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Online courses application closes on September 15; check how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the last date for the submission of online applications for online programmes under the July 2026 enrollment cycle. Candidates seeking admission to academic programmes in online mode for the forthcoming 2026-27 batch are required to submit their application by September 15 on its official portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
To apply for the online programmes offered by IGNOU, candidates will need to visit the above-mentioned admission portal and fill the application form by entering all the required details and paying the registration fee. Applicants should not should note that the registration fee is not refundable under any circumstances.
IGNOU has advised students to keep their APAAR ID handy before starting the application process. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the IGNOU July 2026 Admissions.
Step 1: Go to the official admission portal – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Register at the online portal by entering all the required details such as preferred course, username, password etc.
Step 3: Click on ‘SUBMIT’ to receive your username for the IGNOU July 2026 admission process on SMS and mail.
Step 4: Fill the application form by providing all the required personal and academic details.
Step 5: Upload all the documents such as your photograph, signature, category certificate, photo ID, etc in the suggested format.
Step 6: Pay the prescribed registration fees online through authorised transaction methods.
Step 7: Verify all the details before submitting the form using the preview option.
Step 8: Once submitted, save the file or take a printout for any future reference or login activity.
The following is the list of important documents required for the application process.
— Scanned photograph of the candidate
— Scanned signature of the candidate
— Required marksheets of the candidate
— Experience certificate (if any)
— Category certificate (Only for SC/ST/OBC candidates)
The institute has clarified that September 15 is the last date for the submission of applications only for online programmes, and not for the certificate programme. Candidates who want to apply for IGNOU July 2026 online programme admissions should keep the announced last date in mind as beyond that no forms will be accepted by the institute.