IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Online courses application closes on September 15; check how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the last date for the submission of online applications for online programmes under the July 2026 enrollment cycle. Candidates seeking admission to academic programmes in online mode for the forthcoming 2026-27 batch are required to submit their application by September 15 on its official portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To apply for the online programmes offered by IGNOU, candidates will need to visit the above-mentioned admission portal and fill the application form by entering all the required details and paying the registration fee. Applicants should not should note that the registration fee is not refundable under any circumstances.