IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Application closes on October 13; know how to apply

The extension is for those who want to apply afresh for the ongoing session.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the last date for its ongoing July 2026 admission process for the online and distance learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates who want to apply for admission are required to complete the application process by October 13.

Candidates can visit the official admission portal of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, to submit their applications online. The university has advised students to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.

For its July 2026 admission process, IGNOU is offering various undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) along with honours and specialised streams.