IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Application closes on October 13; know how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the last date for its ongoing July 2026 admission process for the online and distance learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates who want to apply for admission are required to complete the application process by October 13.
Candidates can visit the official admission portal of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, to submit their applications online. The university has advised students to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.
For its July 2026 admission process, IGNOU is offering various undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) along with honours and specialised streams.
The postgraduate programmes include MBA, MA (various specialisations), MCA, MCom, and more. Candidates are required to note that the active applications exclude certificate and semester-based programmes.
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Check steps to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to apply for IGNOU Jan 2026 Admissions online.
Step 1: Go to the official admission website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: If not registered before, start by registering online.
Step 3: For registration, enter all the required details such as preferred course, username, password, etc.
Step 4: Click on the submit button to receive your username via SMS and email.
Step 5: Then tap on the application link and fill in your personal and academic details in the IGNOU application form.
Step 6: Upload all the required documents in the suggested format.
Step 7: Pay the online application fees using the prescribed transaction modes.
Step 8: Recheck all the details using the preview option before submitting the form.
Step 9: Submit the IGNOU July 2026 admissions form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.
On its admission portal, the university has clarified that the registration fee is completely non-refundable.
List of required documents
Candidates will be required to upload the following documents in the suggested format to apply for IGNOU July 2026 admissions process.
— Scanned Photograph
— Scanned Signature
— Required educational qualification certificate
— Experience Certificate (if any)
— Category Certificate (For SC, ST, or OBC)
Applicants can visit the official website mentioned above to get early updates about their IGNOU July 2026 admission status.