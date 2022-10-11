scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date re-extended for UG, PG programmes till October 20; here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU july admissionsIGNOU July 2022 Session: Now, candidates have time till October 20 to apply for July 2022 session exams. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended  the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session. Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Now, candidates have time till October 20 to apply for July 2022 session exams. The registration date has been extended for both, online and ODL mode, but not for certificate and semester-based programme.

Read |10 mistakes that a new IGNOU student should avoid: Expert suggests

IGNOU July 2022 Session Exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Also read |6 important steps for achieving IGNOU degree: Expert suggests

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees.

Advertisement

It is advised that candidates download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Earlier, the registration deadline was extended till October 10, but now the deadline has been extended once again.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

Recently, the open university had also announced that the IGNOU term end exams will commence from December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:49:02 am
Next Story

Epic Games says Google stopped developers from making app stores

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement