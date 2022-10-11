IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date re-extended for UG, PG programmes till October 20; here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session. Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Now, candidates have time till October 20 to apply for July 2022 session exams. The registration date has been extended for both, online and ODL mode, but not for certificate and semester-based programme.

The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 20th October 2022" ODL Programme Portal: https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF Online programme Portal: https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 11, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Session Exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees.

It is advised that candidates download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Earlier, the registration deadline was extended till October 10, but now the deadline has been extended once again.

Recently, the open university had also announced that the IGNOU term end exams will commence from December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.