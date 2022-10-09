IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date extended for UG, PG programmes; check how to apply

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session. Candidates who are to appear for the exams can now apply online at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, candidates now have time till October 10 to apply for July 2022 session exams. The registration date has been extended for all UG and PG programmes in the online and ODL mode, except certificate and semester based programme.

IGNOU July 2022 Session Exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees.

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Meanwhile, the IGNOU recently announced that the IGNOU term end exams will commence from December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.