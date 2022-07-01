IGNOU July 2022 Session: Re-registration date extended; check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration date for July 2022 session. The revised last date is July 15, 2022. Candidates can register for July 2022 session through the re-registration portal, Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in

Candidates can submit re-registration forms for the next year/semester and make an online payment there itself. The candidates can pay the exam fees through credit, debit, or net banking.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site on ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Step 4: Once done, click submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need

If online payment does not get updated, candidates are requested not to make the second payment immediately. Instead, wait a day to check the payment status and proceed. If the payment has been made two times for the same application, one of the payments will be refunded. For the latest details and more information, candidates can check the official IGNOU website.