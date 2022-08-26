scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration deadline revised; check new dates

A total of 831 examination centres and 18 overseas centres have been established by IGNOU across India. Candidates can check the new schedule on the official website-ignou.ac.in

IGNOU 2022, IGNOU registrations, ignou.in., education desk, Examinations

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the re-registration process for July session. The process was scheduled to conclude on August 9. The revised concluding date for this session is September 9. Candidates can check the new schedule on the official website-ignou.ac.in.

The statement released by IGNOU through its official Twitter handle reads,”Last date of Re-registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 9th September 2022. Re-registration link at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.”

 Steps to Re-register for IGNOU July 2022 Session:

Step 1: Go to the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Enter basic details and course opted for.

Step 3: Login again using the details including enrollment number.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 831 examination centres and 18 overseas centres have been established by IGNOU across India. The term-end exam is being conducted in two sessions– morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Furthermore, the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2022 result was released,the scorecard for the same can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website — ignou.ac.in. The concluding date of several programmes for The IGNOU TEE June 2022 is Steptember 5

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:27:49 am
