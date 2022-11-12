IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. To register, candidates have to visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in till November 15

“The last date of “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 15th November 2022” the official website reads.

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Earlier, the deadline was November 11, but it has now been extended for unlisted reasons. The deadline was first extended to October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27, October 31 and November 7.