Wednesday, September 01, 2021
IGNOU July 2021 session: Last date extended for re-registration, fresh admission of ODL, online programmes 

IGNOU offers programmes in various disciplines at masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness level.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 1, 2021 12:52:51 pm
IGNOU, ignou admissions, ignou registration, ignou.ac.inThe last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended September 15. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session. The candidates can apply till September 15. The interested candidates can apply through online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

As per the varsity, the fresh applicant will have to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at masters’ degrees, bachelors’ degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness level.

IGNOU launches portal, Facebook page for alumni to connect on common platform

The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed from the link below — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes

For the online programmes: Interested learners can register through; https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

The last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended September 15. The students can login through the Samarth Portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.

For further queries, please contact:
Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514
Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres/ study centres of the university.

