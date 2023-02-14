IGNOU join hands with YuWaah to provide career guidance to students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has collaborated with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF to provide career awareness and guidance to IGNOU students.

These sessions are conducted every Tuesday and has seen over 4,000 views from students. In these sessions students are introduced to new and emerging job search platforms to help enhance their employability.

The first session was conducted on January 17 and in the three sessions that have been held till now, students were made aware of platforms like JobHai, Apna, LinkedIn and were also given tips on how to network with an aim to find the right opportunity.

Students were given a walkthrough of the portals, information freshers should keep in mind while entering the job market, best practices to follow while applying for jobs and preparing for interviews were also shared. Students were encouraged to explore opportunities on these platforms to widen their scope of securing a job in their preferred field of choice.

Students were also given a brief overview of the ‘YuWaah Step Up- Bano Job Ready’ programme, a soon-to-be-launched initiative for IGNOU students, which aims to support young job seekers in finding jobs that match their interests and skill sets. Through the programme, students will be helped by coaches to build resumes, guidance on how to look for jobs, creating profiles on job portals, applying for relevant jobs and preparing for interviews.

They were also introduced to a variety of offerings which could be accessed by students including upskilling themselves and exploring employability content on platforms such as Passport2Earning, FunDoo.