IGNOU January Session: Re-registration date extended till January 15; check how to apply

IGNOU January Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline of re-registration for the January session. Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the re-registration date has been extended till January 15, 2023.

IGNOU January Session Re-Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the re-registration 2023 link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with all the personal and educational details.

Step 4: Submit the application fees.

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Earlier, the re-registration date was December 31, which has now been extended. Candidates should remember to fill the application form and submit the fees.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also started registration for January 2023 session, and the last date for registrations to admissions is January 31, 2023 for ODL mode and online mode. Admissions are open for masters degree, post graduate programme, diploma, bachelor’s programme and certificate courses.