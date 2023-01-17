IGNOU January Session: Last date extended for re-registration process; check how to apply

IGNOU January Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline of re-registration process for bachelors and masters degree programmes for January 2023 session. Candidates can register on the official website — ignou.ac.in — till January 31.

According to the official notice, the portal is open for students those who want to register for next year or semester, and for both Indian and international students. Earlier, the registration deadline was January 15.

IGNOU January Session Re-Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the re-registration 2023 link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with all the personal and educational details.

Step 4: Submit the application fees.

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or they forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, they should approach their regional centre for re-setting of their account or updating the email id, mobile number.

In case, a candidate has made the payment twice for once course, one of the payments will be refunded.