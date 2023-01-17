scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

IGNOU January Session: Last date extended for re-registration process; check how to apply

IGNOU January Session: Re-registration dates extended till January 31. Students can apply on the official website — ignou.ac.in

ignou, ignou re registration, ignou news, ignou re registration last date, ignou re registration date extended, last date for ignou re registrationThe portal is open for students those who want to register and make payment for next year/semester Source: Unsplash
Listen to this article
IGNOU January Session: Last date extended for re-registration process; check how to apply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IGNOU January Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline of re-registration process for bachelors and masters degree programmes for  January 2023 session. Candidates can register on the official website — ignou.ac.in — till January 31.

Read |Increase in enrollment of international students BHU in five years

According to the official notice, the portal is open for students those who want to register for next year or semester, and for both Indian and international students. Earlier, the registration deadline was January 15.

IGNOU January Session Re-Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the re-registration 2023 link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with all the personal and educational details.

Step 4: Submit the application fees.

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Also read |IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released; how to check

In case any candidate faces difficulty in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or they forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, they should approach their regional centre for re-setting of their account or updating the email id, mobile number.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Advertisement

In case, a candidate has made the payment twice for once course, one of the payments will be refunded.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
Next Story

Sensex surges 563 pts as RIL, HDFC twins shine

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close