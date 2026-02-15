IGNOU January Session 2026: Registration to end today for ODL programmes at ignou.ac.in

Before starting the registration, candidates must ensure they have their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) ready.

IGNOU January Session 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for January 2026 admissions to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes today, February 15. Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 while completing the process. Before starting the registration, candidates must ensure they have their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) ready.

In addition, the university has made it mandatory for applicants to generate a Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID, which is essential for submitting the ODL application form.