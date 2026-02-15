IGNOU January Session 2026: Registration to end today for ODL programmes at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January Session 2026: Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 11:13 AM IST
IGNOU January Session 2026: Registration to end today for ODL programmes at ignou.ac.inBefore starting the registration, candidates must ensure they have their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) ready.
IGNOU January Session 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for January 2026 admissions to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes today, February 15. Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 while completing the process. Before starting the registration, candidates must ensure they have their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) ready.

In addition, the university has made it mandatory for applicants to generate a Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID, which is essential for submitting the ODL application form.

The University has outlined the requirements for candidates applying to its January 2026 Open and Distance Learning (ODL) admissions. Applicants must upload a scanned photograph and signature, each under 100 KB, along with copies of their educational certificates, experience certificate, and any applicable category certificates such as SC, ST, or OBC.

IGNOU offers admission to a wide range of ODL programmes, including undergraduate courses like BBA, BA, BCom, and BSc, as well as postgraduate programmes such as MSc, MCA, MBA, MA, and MCom. Research-level options like MPhil and PhD are also available, with admission based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination.

The university has also specified its refund policy: if a candidate cancels admission after confirmation, 15 per cent of the fee (up to Rs 2,000) will be deducted. No refund will be granted if cancellation occurs more than 60 days after admission.

Additionally, once admission is confirmed, eligible students can apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in), providing financial support opportunities for those who qualify.

IGNOU invites applications for admission to B.Ed programme

Additionally, the Open University has asked applicants interested in the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme to submit their applications by February 27. Admission to the programme is through an entrance test, and registration is to be done online only via the official BEd admission portal. The application for the same has to be filled out at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in.

As per the guidelines, applicants are required to first complete the online registration process before proceeding to fill out the application and entrance test form on the portal. This two-step procedure ensures that candidates are properly enrolled for the upcoming entrance examination.

Eligibility for admission is based on fulfilling the minimum academic criteria (such as a Bachelor’s and Post-Graduate degree with required marks and NCTE-recognised course requirements) and performance in the Entrance Test conducted by the University. Details on eligibility, syllabus, and entrance test guidelines are available on the admission portal.

 

