Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration underway; check how to apply before December 31

IGNOU Re-registration January 2023 session: Candidates can apply at the official IGNOU website— ignou.ac.in. The portal is open for both Indian and International students.

ignou.ac.in, IGNOU, IGNOU re-registration, IGNOU Re-registration January 2023 session, IGNOU re-registration how to apply, IGNOU January 2023 sessionIGNOU January 2023 Re-registration: In case of any difficulty candidates shall visit the regional centre (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)
IGNOU Re-registration January 2023 session: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently announced that the re-registrations for the January 2023 session for both UG and PG courses will close on December 31. Candidates can apply for the session at the official IGNOU website— ignou.ac.in.

Also Read |IGNOU begins application process for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD entrance exams 2023; steps to apply

The portal is open for both Indian and International students. They can submit their re-registration form for next year or semester and have to make payment through online mode.

IGNOU Re-registration January 2023 session: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Either click on re-registration for January 2023 session link on the homepage or click on register and then click on re-registration

Step 3: Click on new registration, enter your email id and mobile number

Step 4: Once registration is complete, login using your username and password

Step 5: Choose the course of your choice and fill the application form by filling up the necessary details

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Also Read |IGNOU Term End Practical Exams 2022: Schedule released; check details

In case any candidate faces difficulty in registering on the portal such as not getting an OTP or they forgot their username and password or any other difficulty, they should approach their regional centre for re-setting of their account or updating the email id, mobile number.

In case, a candidate has made the payment twice for once course, one of the payments will be refunded.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:22:21 pm
