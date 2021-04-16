IGNOU January 2021 admission deadline extended

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 6:56:26 pm
The new deadline for the submission of application form is April 30, 2021

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the January 2021 session application deadline. The new deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can register for various courses through the official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for IGNOU January 2021 session was April 15. The university has extended the deadline to 15 days. The extended deadline is applicable for all programmes except certificate, semester-based and merit-based programmes.

A total of 16 courses are offered by IGNOU through online mode.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the ‘January admission 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register and fill up the application form with the necessary details

Step 4: Make the payment and submit

Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference

