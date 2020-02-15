IGNOU January 2020 admission deadline extended again, apply till February 28

IGNOU January 2020 admissions: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational image) IGNOU January 2020 admissions: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

IGNOU January 2020 admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application registration deadline to apply for admission across courses at the varsity till February 28. The deadline was earlier extended from January 20 to February 15. Candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

The application forms will be checked and those eligible will get admission. The time taken to send confirmation varies based on which regional center a candidate has applied from.

IGNOU January 2020 admission: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignouadmission.smarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 3: Fill details to register and verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

IGNOU January 2020 admission: Documents needed

— Scanned photograph

— Scanned signature

— Scanned copy of age proof

— Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification

— Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any)

— Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

— Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if applicable

IGNOU January 2020 admission: Fee

The application fee varies on the basis of the programme. Students belonging to the SC/ST category are exempted from paying the fee. This facility, however, is available for only one programme and students can apply for multiple programmes.

For any queries, candidates can contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514, as well as the student registration division at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 Or any of the regional centres/study centres of the University.

