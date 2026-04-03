IGNOU Jan 2026 Admissions: Application deadline for ODL, online programmes extends

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for ODL and online programmes. The new date is now April 10. The extension is for those who want to apply afresh for the January 2026 session. To apply for the ODL programme, students can visit and apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For the online programme, the link for registration is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Last date of ODL and Online programs admission for the session Jan, 2026 (Except Certificate and Semester based programs) extended till 10th April 2026https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (ODL)https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua (Online Programmes) pic.twitter.com/poykYhzDl3 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 3, 2026

On the other hand, the University has announced an extension of the last date for submission of assignments for the June 2026 Term End Examinations (TEE). The decision applies to students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, including GOAL and EVBB.

According to an official notification issued by the university the deadline for submitting assignments has been extended to April 30, 2026.

As per the notification, students are required to submit both hard copies and soft copies of their assignments. The university has clarified that the extended deadline is applicable to all students across ODL and online modes enrolled in GOAL and EVBB programmes.

GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) and EVBB (E-VidyaBharati) are online education initiatives offered by IGNOU, particularly for international students.

IGNOU has maintained that the submission process remains unchanged. While hard copies are to be sent to the designated centres, soft copies can be uploaded through the prescribed online portals. Students are also advised to check course-specific portals for any additional instructions as updated on the official website.

The notice further emphasises that this extension is final, and students should ensure timely submission to avoid any issues. Assignments must be submitted to the respective Assignment Section, following the existing guidelines already shared by the university. The university has cautioned that assignments submitted after April 30, 2026, may not be accepted.