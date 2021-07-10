IGNOU issues guidelines regarding TEE June 2021 exams 

In view of the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic situation, Indira Gandhi National Open University is conducting the term-end examination (TEE), June 2021 for the final year/final semester of master’s, bachelor’s, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes from August 3, 2021.

Only those students who have registered for the final year/semester of their programme and have submitted the examination form (for TEE, June 2021) are eligible to appear in the TEE to be conducted in August 2021.

There will be no term-end-examination June 2021 for the students of CBCS based UG programmes (BAG, BSCG, BCOMG, BSWG, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH’ BAPCH, BAPAH. BASOM, BSCANH, BSCBCH, BAEGH, BAHDH). All the term-end- examinations for these programmes will be held in December 2021.

The information for practical examinations (wherever applicable) will be communicated separately by the concerned regional centres.

The term-end-examination for the students of the intermediate year semester of the master’s and bachelor’s programmes, scheduled in June 2021 has been postponed and will be held in December 2021. A separate notification for the same will be issued later by the university.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in August 2021 will be given an opportunity to appear in the TEE to be held in December 2021. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2021 will be extended till December 2021.

The fee already paid by the students for the June TEE 2021 for the courses for which no examination is conducted in August or September 2021 will be adjusted against the fees payable for the subsequent TEE.

If the COVID-19 condition in any region or state deteriorates further during the course of examinations in August or September 2021, the exam of concerned students will be postponed and held in December 2021.