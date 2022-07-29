scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

IGNOU invites entries for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’; check how to apply

Students who have developed something innovative can submit their applications in the prescribed format which can found at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in or can be accessed at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:06:06 pm
IGNOU, Innovation awardInterested candidates have time till September 30, 2022 to submit their applications for the 'Student Innovation Award 2022'. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Interested students of IGNOU who have developed something innovative can submit their applications in the prescribed format which can found at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in or can be accessed at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022.

Interested candidates have time till September 30, 2022 to submit their applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Like every year, awards be presented to three innovators on the Foundation day of the University.

Bengaluru boy is the first Indian to win 3 gold medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

Student Innovation Award 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — and download the application form Student Innovation Award-2022 under ‘announcement and notifications’ tab on the home page.

Step 2: Submit the filled-in proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Step 3: Candidates also have to enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation, along with relevant photographs pertaining to your innovation.

Candidates should note that the shortlisted students will be required to give presentation of their innovation, its development process and its working, etc. in virtual mode.

IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in online mode; check details

Student Innovation Award 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Any bonafide and registered students of IGNOU who has developed and implemented an innovative product, process or services as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, is eligible to submit application for the ‘Student Innovation Award-2022’ in the prescribed format.

The selected best three Innovators will get Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 respectively. Additionally, the selected potential innovators will get opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experience.

Also, after declaration of result, the winners will be informed individually as well as through IGNOU website. No other communication will be done individually with the other applicants.

