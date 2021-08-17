IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award-2021

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for the Student Innovation Award-2021. The interested students of IGNOU who have developed something innovative can submit their applications in the prescribed form.

The prescribed application format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from IGNOU website – .ignou.ac.in or can be accessed at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2021. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is September 30, 2021.

Giving details Dr OP Sharma, Director, NCIDE said “Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of a nation, the IGNOU has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the innovator students in different fields from across the country.”

“The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU had instituted the scheme of student innovation awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, awards are given every year to the best three innovators on the foundation day of the University. The selected best three entries are awarded the trophies, certificates, and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively” he further informed.