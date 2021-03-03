IGNOU invites applications for MBA programmes 2021, admission through entrance test

IGNOU today invited online applications for its management programme for January 2021. The admission will be based on the score of the entrance test (OPENMAT-XLIX ). The entrance test will be conducted by the IGNOU at the examination centres across the country. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test through the following link — sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entranceopenmat/

IGNOU through its School of Management Studies offers Master of Business Administration (MBA) and various Post Graduate Specialisation Diplomas — Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

The aspirants interested in doing only a Post Graduate Diploma do not need to appear for the test and can take admission directly subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria. For this, they have to visit the official website mentioned above.

Eligibility

Any graduate (Including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for general category/ 45 per cent for reserved category as per Government of India rules.

There is no age limit. The medium of instruction will be English. The course duration is a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 4 years.

IGNOU, in a release, mentioned since they follow a modular approach in its programme offerings viz if a student takes admission into MBA and for some reason or the other is not able to complete all the courses s/he is provided with an exit point. If s/he completes six courses in a particular specialisation along with the compulsory basic course s/he would be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in that particular specialisation.

The last date of submitting the application form is March 20. The entrance test will be conducted on April 11 at the examination centres spread all over the country.