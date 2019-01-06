IGNOU introduces 4 new skill based health programmes

School of Health Sciences (SOHS), IGNOU is launching four new skill-based Health Programmes to create trained health care personnel for improving health care delivery across the Country. For this purpose, a Skill training cell has been created in IGNOU to develop, implement and certify the skill based health programmes in the Country.

“The programmes will be implemented through a nation-wide support services frame-work. A supervision and monitoring network at State and District level is being created in collaboration with MOHFW, IGNOU and other institutions as identified by MOHFW. An MOU has already been signed between IGNOU and MoHFW to develop and launch these programmes” informed Prof. T.K. Jena of SOHS, IGNOU.

The study material package developed by SOHS, IGNOU would include text material, practical manual, logbook, audio-video material, web-board discussion, teleconferencing, assignments, etc. Each of the programmes will have about 30 hours of theory teaching or interaction at the Study Centers of IGNOU, about 80 hours of demonstration or return demonstration at medical colleges for hands-on training, about one month of posting in smaller hospital and self-activities to be carried out in a hospital setting. The details will be provided to students and trainers through the programme guide.

Certificate in General Duty Assistance (CGDA) – The General Duty Assistant (GDA) program is a short duration skill based training program, with an objective to develop a pool of trained workforce which can be employed by hospitals and healthcare facilities to provide support to nurses, doctors as well as other healthcare team members in ensuring quality care to the patients.

This program focuses on the acquisition of skills necessary to provide support by undertaking non-clinical tasks or the activities that have been directed by the healthcare team members.

The program aims at making a student competent to perform the following skills:

Demonstrate skills in patient positions and use of assistive devices, preparation of patient care unit, skills in transporting a patient, handling of samples , drugs and linen and use and after care of equipments

Demonstrate skills General Hygiene and Grooming, bathing procedures and guidelines, mouth, Eye, Ear, Skin, hair, nail and foot care, feeding the patient, taking care of elimination needs and Procedures

Practice infection control measures, promote safety and demonstrate right methods of bio medical waste management

Eligibility: 12th Pass (Those having 12th Science with Biology could have an option for clinical career progression)

Duration: 6 months (The student can complete the course in a maximum of 2 years)

Credits: 18

Job Market: Every healthcare setting big or small, needs GDAs to undertake and manage non-clinical activities within a healthcare setting (eg. patient sample transportation, documentation, infection control and cleanliness).

The GDA program is thus a platform for gaining knowledge, understand the operations and types of services provided by a healthcare setting. The GDAs can progress to take up similar profiles such as Home Health Aide, Nursing aides and assistants, or can also have vertical progression by taking up more responsibilities such as GDA supervisor, Floor supervisor etc. after adequate experience.

Certificate in Geriatric Care Assistance (CGCA) – A Geriatric Care Assistant (GCA) can be defined as a trained and certified health-care worker who usually works in a hospital, home or Old Age home environment and provide care to the elderly or old age patients. Internationally they may be called by similar names such as Elderly Care Attendants, Geriatric Nursing Aides or Patient Care Assistants.

The Geriatric Care Assistant (GCA) program is a short duration skill based training program, with an objective to develop a pool of trained workforce which can be employed to provide support to old age patients and assist other healthcare providers majorly in home or old age home (including assisted living facilities) settings, rehabilitation facilities or otherwise in hospitals as well.

This program focuses on the acquisition of skills necessary to provide support by undertaking non-clinical tasks or the activities that have been prescribed for the patient by the healthcare team members.

The program aims at making a student competent to perform the following skills:

Demonstrate skills in basic geriatrics care such as assessment, patient positions, movements, preparation of facilities or environment of the patient, feeding, hygiene, grooming, dressing, bathing and elimination needs of the geriatrics patients, oral care, hair care, eye and ear care, skin, nail and foot care of geriatrics patients.

Demonstrate skills in management of positions and pressure points, disabilities and well being of geriatric patient, including counseling skills and management of mental health issues in geriatrics patients as well as Basic Life Support (BLS) measures and first aid in the event of emergencies.

Eligibility: 12th Pass with Science (Those having 12th Science with Biology could have an option for clinical career progression) Duration: 6 months (The student can complete the course in a maximum of 2 years) Credits: 20

Job Market: With the increase in geriatric population as well as social limitations such as nuclear families, there is greater evidence of requirement of Geriatric Care Assistants. The GCA program is thus a platform for gaining knowledge, to understand the activities and variety of care interventions that are required by an elderly patient.

Certificate in Phlebotomy Assistance (CPHA) – The Phlebotomy Assistant program is a short duration skill based training program, with an objective to develop a pool of trained workforce which can be employed by diagnostic or healthcare service providers to assist medical laboratory technologist or pathologist.

This program focuses on the acquisition of skills necessary to draw quality blood samples from patients, storage and transport to laboratory for medical testing.

The program aims at making a student competent to perform the following skills:

Demonstrate the ability to collect. Storage, transport, receive, accept or reject and store blood, etc.;

Practice infection control measures including collection, segregation, storage , transportation and disposal of the Biomedical Waste in the lab or unit , techniques to maintain the personal hygiene and use of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at work place

Demonstrate Basic Life Support (BLS) measures and first aid in the event of emergencies,

Eligibility: 12th Pass with Science (Those having 12th Science with Biology could have an option for clinical career progression) Duration: 6 months (The student can complete the course in a maximum of 2 years) Credits: 20

Job Market: With the fastest growing market of diagnostics and laboratory chains, the demand for Phlebotomists is incremental. Phlebotomy can also be the entry point for candidates who may be interested in undertaking Medical Laboratory Sciences as their profession. However, to get streamlined in the medical laboratory field, the phlebotomist will be expected to undergo desired higher level qualification.

Certificate in Home Health Assistance (CHHA) – A Home Health Assistant (HHA) can be defined as a trained and certified health-care worker who provides assistance to a patient in the home with personal care (as hygiene and exercise) and light household duties (as meal preparation) and one who monitors the patient’s condition.

The Home Health Assistance (HHA) is a short duration skill based training program, with an objective to develop a pool of trained workforce who can be employed to provide patient support and assist other health care providers in home settings. This program focuses on the acquisition of skills necessary to provide support by undertaking non-clinical tasks or the activities that have been prescribed for the patient by the healthcare team members.

The program aims at making a student competent to perform the following skills:

Demonstrate Skills of general hygiene and grooming, bathing procedures and guidelines, mouth, Eye, Ear, Skin, hair, nail and foot care.

Demonstrate Skills of feeding the patient, taking care of elimination needs and procedures.

Demonstrate skills to enable geriatric or paralytic or immobile patient to cope with changes to their health and environment including preventing risk of falls

Demonstrate Basic Life Support, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation and other actions in the event of medical and facility emergencies.

Practice infection control measures, promote safety, list usage of protective devices and right methods of bio medical waste management at home level.

Eligibility: 12th Pass (Those having 12th Science with Biology could have an option for clinical career progression)

Duration: 6 months (The student can complete the course in a maximum of 2 years)

Credits: 18

Job Market: With the increase in non-communicable diseases, critically ill patients and accidental cases there is greater evidence of requirement of home-based assistance. Many home health assistants also work in assisted living facilities, which provide independent living in a homelike group environment, with professional care available as needed.

The curriculums of all the four certificate courses are designed on the basis of National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines. Admissions are available in both January and July cycle.