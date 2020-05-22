IGNOU further extends last date for submission of assignments

The candidates can now submit the online assignments till June 15. Representational image/ file The candidates can now submit the online assignments till June 15. Representational image/ file

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for assignment submission for the June 2019 term-end examination. The candidates can now submit the online assignments till June 15, which was scheduled till May 31, 2020.

“Owing to the extension of the lockdown due to CoronaVirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the last date for submission of Assignments for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for Term-End Examinations, June, 2020 has been extended till June 15, 2020,” the release mentioned. The candidates can submit the assignments through mail.

“Assuring the students who have to submit project reports as part of the evaluation process in some subjects, Prof Rao informed that project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued by the University separately. In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of field work,” VC Nageshwar Rao said.

The June 2020 term end examination was also postponed, which was scheduled to be held from June 1. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced taking cognizance of the situations due to coronavirus lockdown.

The students can access guidelines and instructions for filling up the form through the link- exam.ignou.ac.in. The students can apply for the re-admission process till May 31.

