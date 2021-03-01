IGNOU further extends re-registration process for January session

IGNOU January admissions 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for the re-registration process for the January session. The candidates can now apply till March 15, which was scheduled to be closed on February 28. Interested candidates can apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. The candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, according to IGNOU.

IGNOU January admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admissions open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Step 4: Register yourself or login using your registered username and password

Step 5: Fill the application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

For any queries, candidates can contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514, as well as the student registration division at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 Or any of the regional centres/study centres of the University.