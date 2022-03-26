IGNOU re-extends admission deadline for UG, PG programmes: Check last date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admission for PG and UG programme — for both online and ODL mode — till March 31, 2022. The same will be followed for re-registration for the January 2022 session. Interested candidates can visit official IGNOU websites — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in — to apply for UG and PG programmes.

However, this extension will not be applicable for semester-based and merit-based programmes.

In an official notice, the IGNOU informed candidates that the deadline for fresh and re-admissions for all PG and UG programme — both for online and ODL mode —has now, once again, been extended till March 31, 2022.

How to register

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on new registration for fresh admission or sign in with your registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details and education qualifications.

Step 4: Upload the requested documents and pay application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Save the form for future reference.

The last date for registration, re-registration for January 2022 session was earlier scheduled to be March 5, which was then extended till March 15, then to March 25, and has now been once again shifted to March 31, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for ODL programmes on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The Online Programmes on offer can be applied through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.