scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Applications invited for January session; check how to apply

IGNOU Fresh Admissions 2023: The last date for fresh admissions is January 31, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU 2023 admissions, IGNOU January 2023 admissions, IGNOU 2023 admission applications, IGNOU applications open for January sessions, IGNOU January 2023 session application openIGNOU Fresh Admissions 2023: Candidates can apply for government of India scholarships after confirmation of admission (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representative Image)

IGNOU Admissions 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting fresh applications for admissions in the January 2023 session. The last date for fresh admissions is January 31, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Also read |IGNOU extends registration deadline for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance exams; here’s how to apply

Admissions are open for masters’, bachelors’, diploma and various other programmes.

IGNOU Fresh Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number, username, password and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your username, password and application fee

Step 5: Fill the application form for your desired programme and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

After confirmation of admission, eligible students can also apply for a government of India scholarships at — scholarships.gov.in.

Advertisement

The fee will be exempted for SC, ST candidates, however, fee exemption can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:09 IST
Next Story

What you read on our site this year

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close