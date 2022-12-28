IGNOU Admissions 2023: Applications invited for January session; check how to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting fresh applications for admissions in the January 2023 session. The last date for fresh admissions is January 31, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Admissions are open for masters’, bachelors’, diploma and various other programmes.

IGNOU Fresh Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number, username, password and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your username, password and application fee

Step 5: Fill the application form for your desired programme and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

After confirmation of admission, eligible students can also apply for a government of India scholarships at — scholarships.gov.in.

Advertisement

The fee will be exempted for SC, ST candidates, however, fee exemption can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.