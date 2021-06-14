IGNOU re-extends assignment, form submission dates for TEE exams

IGNOU extends the last date of exam form submissions, internships, dissertations, projects, etc. till June 30 due to the rising cases of COVID-19. File

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday announced the extension of the last date for submitting exam forms, assignments, project reports, etc. till 30 June 2021 for term-end examinations (TEE), June 2021. The dates have been extended due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic and thus, students are given a relaxation in the deadlines.

The dates are extended for-

Exam form

The TEE 2021 was tentatively scheduled to be held in June 2021 but has been postponed due to the dangerous outburst of the pandemic. They are postponed till any further notice. The submission for the online exam form opened on May 17 and is now open till June 30. The prescribed fee of Rs 200 must be paid per course (both theory and practical/lab courses). Interested candidates can visit exam.ignou.ac.in for further details.

The last date for all the submissions was earlier extended till June 15 instead of May 31 but now it is further extended to June 30.

Assignment submission

IGNOU has extended the last date for the submission of assignments for TEE, June 2021 till 30 June 2021. For further details, visit the official website of IGNOU.

Submission of project reports/dissertation/internship/fieldwork journal, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to introduce and adopt an online mode to get the submissions of the Final Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internship Report to facilitate the learners. The date for the online/physical submission of the same is also extended till 30 June 2021. For detailed guidelines regarding the submissions, the students are advised to visit the site at projects.ignou.ac.in

Resubmission of DECE4 project report

The date has also been extended for the submission of the DECE4 Project Report for the Programme of DECE for the TEE, June 2020 and December 2020. The fee of Rs 1000 has to be paid along with the physical/online re-submission of the report. The last date to submit it is 30 June 2021.

Students are advised to regularly check the website of the Institution at ignou.ac.in to stay updated regarding the latest notifications to be released.