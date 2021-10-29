IGNOU extends registration validity of students whose validity expired in TEE June 2021

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and thesis.

The validity has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation. This extension of the programme will also be available to all students whose maximum programme validity expired in TEE June 2020, December 2020 or June 2021.

This extension of programme validity is being given to students to appear in the TEE only, for their already registered courses and no fresh registrant of any leftover course prior to June 2020 will be allowed.

The students will be eligible to submit their assignments, project, dissertation, thesis etc and do their incomplete lab work in respect of their leftover courses, during this extended validity period up to TEE December 2021.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh ODL and online admission for the July 2021 session for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The candidates can now apply till October 31.