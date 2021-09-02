IGNOU extends registration validity of students applied for TEE June 2021

IGNOU has extended the validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum).

The validity has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation. The other terms and conditions will remain the same as mentioned in the earlier notification regarding TEE June 2021 for final year/end semester students to be held in August 2021.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in August, 202I will be given an opportunity to appear in the TEE to be held in December 202l.

For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 202l will be extended till December 2021. The fee already paid by the students for the TEE June 202I for the courses for which no examination is conducted in August-September 2021 will be adjusted against the fees payable for the subsequent term-end-examinations.