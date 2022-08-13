IGNOU extends registration deadline for July 2022 session; check new schedule

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session once again. Now, the new deadline is August 25, 2022. Interested candidates can now apply on the IGNOU official website — ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This announcement was made via the official Twitter account of IGNOU. The tweet read, “last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022”.

last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fresh applicants need to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications

Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

Candidates should remember that the application fee has to be paid online using either a credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay) or through net banking.

Earlier, the deadline for registering for the July 2022 session was August 12, but it has now been extended till August 25, due to unknown reasons. For fresh admissions in this cycle, the university is offering over 250 programmes in various disciplines, including masters’ degrees, bachelors’ degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes.