IGNOU extends registration deadline for January session: Check new date

Sunday, March 06, 2022
Interested candidates can apply through official IGNOU websites — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2022 5:25:13 pm
IGNOU, IGNOU registrationThis announcement was made by IGNOU through its official Twitter account. (Representative image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced extension for the last date of registration for the January session. Candidates now have time till March 15 to apply. Interested candidates can apply through official IGNOU websites — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

This announcement was made by IGNOU through its official Twitter account. “The last date of Fresh Admission & Re-Registration (Both Online/ODL mode) for Jan 2022 Session has been extended till 15th March,” the tweet read.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Enter your registered credentials to login (or click for new registration).

Step 3: Fill the application form for your programme and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Submit the asked fees and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Download the filled application form and save the page for future reference.

Earlier, the deadline for registration and re-registration for the January 2022 session was March 5, but it has now been extended.

In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

In case of any doubt or discrepancy, candidates can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

