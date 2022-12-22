IGNOU extends registration deadline for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance exams; check how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the registration dates for the entrance exams for admissions in Bachelor of Education (BEd), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Bachelor of Science (BSc). Candidates can apply for these entrance exams at IGNOU’s official website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates now have time till December 25, 2022 to fill the application form.

How to apply for the entrance exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page scroll down and click on “Application form for BEd/PhD/BSc entrance test 2023” link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on “New User”.

Step 4: Fill in the details and upload required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and save it for further use.

The entrance exam for the BEd/ PhD/ BSc programmes will be held on January 8, 2023 by the university. The entrance exam fees for each exam is Rs 1000.

To apply for IGNOU BEd/PhD/BSc 2023 courses the candidate should atleast have a minimum of 50 per cent either in bachelor’s or master’s degree in any stream.