IGNOU extends registration deadline for BEd, BSc Nursing programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration of BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exams for the January 2022 session to April 24, 2022. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for BEd and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programmes can now register at the official website – ignou.ac.in, sedservices.ignou.ac.in, and ignounursing.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU was scheduled to close the registration process on April 17, 2022, however, the last date for registration has been extended to April 24, 2022. The entrance exam for BEd and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programmes all over the country is scheduled to be on May 8, 2022.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘BSc Nursing Entrance Exam or BEd Entrance Exam’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Now log in and fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the application form.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for the future.

Eligibility criteria

BEd: Candidate should have at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree/or in the master’s degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in engineering or technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent is needed.

BSc: Candidates should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM). Or, they can have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM.