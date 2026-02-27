IGNOU extends registration deadline for B ED, BSc nursing & PGDRPC entrance exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the entrance test for its BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) programmes for the January 2026 session, and the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural and Plantation Management (PGDRPC) for the July 2026 session.

The notification, issued by IGNOU’s Student Evaluation Division (Exam-II) on February 27, 2026, states that the revised deadline for submission of online application forms is March 10, 2026, up to 6 pm. The entrance test for all three programmes is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.

Notification regarding extension of last date for Submission of Online Application Form for Entrance Test of B. Ed., & https://t.co/dG2YhC5Lmj. Nursing (PB) (January, 2026 session) & PGDRPC (July, 2026 session) pic.twitter.com/W46dVrcyv2 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 27, 2026

Prospective candidates are advised to complete and submit their application forms well before the March 10 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further details are available on the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the University has announced the start of admissions for its Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the January 2026 session. Admissions are open through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Interested candidates can apply through the official admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 28.

IGNOU is offering multiple academic programmes across disciplines. At the undergraduate level, the programmes include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.

The postgraduate programmes include MBA, Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Master of Commerce (MCom).

In addition, the university is offering diploma and advanced certificate courses aimed at career advancement and skill enhancement. IGNOU is also offering certificate and diploma programmes designed to bridge skills and professional knowledge across areas, including language studies, IT skills, environmental studies, and management.

IGNOU’s ODL system focuses on accessible and flexible education. The university has a nationwide network of over 2,000 learner support centres and regional study centres across India. Learners also have access to digital learning platforms, including e-content and interactive online tools, allowing them to study at their own pace regardless of location or work commitments.