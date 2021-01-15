IGNOU extends re-registration process for January session

IGNOU January admissions 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the January session. According to IGNOU, the candidates can now apply till January 31 through the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in. The re-registration process was scheduled to close today.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. The candidates can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, according to IGNOU.

To apply online, the candidates need to visit the website- ignou.ac.in. Click on admission. Register using credentials. Fill the form, make payment. Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

The candidates can visit the website- ignou.ac.in for further details.