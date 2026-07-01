IGNOU extends re-registration deadline till July 15: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Re-registration deadline extended: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration of July 2026. The revised deadline to complete the re-registration process in the new academic session is July 15, 2026. The re-registration process will take place at their official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can enroll in various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes.

As per the rule of IGNOU, the re-registration is mandatory for all the existing students who wish to continue their education with them in next semester or academic year. Candidates should complete the following before the deadline to avoid any kind of technical issues.