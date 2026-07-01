IGNOU extends re-registration deadline till July 15: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Re-registration deadline extended: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration of July 2026. The revised deadline to complete the re-registration process in the new academic session is July 15, 2026. The re-registration process will take place at their official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can enroll in various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes.
As per the rule of IGNOU, the re-registration is mandatory for all the existing students who wish to continue their education with them in next semester or academic year. Candidates should complete the following before the deadline to avoid any kind of technical issues.
To complete the process of re-registration, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at, ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: At the homepage. click on the link of ‘re-registration’.
Step 3: Log in using the enrollment number and password.
Step 4: Verify all the personal and academic details.
Step 5: Select the courses for the upcoming semester and academic year.
Step 6: Pay the required amount of fees.
Step 7: Submit the application form and save it.
Candidates should note that this is valid only for the re-registration of the July 2026 session and covers all the eligible courses that are offered via ODL and online mode.
Earlier this month, IGNOU conducted admissions for 36 PhD programs for the July session. The PhD programme is given to a wide range of disciplines, which consists of Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Anthropology, Biochemistry, Chemistry and many more.
As a part of the selection process, all the candidates have to appear for the interview, viva. Those who have cleared the JRF and NET have to appear for the interview only. Both full-time and part-time PhD programmes are offered by IGNOU.