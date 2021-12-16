IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for January 2022 session

The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the January 2022session. The last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session has been extended to December 31, 2021 by the university. The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully. Please click the “New Registration’ button to proceed. The students will need to register on the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login.

The varsity has also extended the deadline for the online submission of project/dissertation/fieldwork journals/internship reports for the December 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Students can now submit their assignments till December 31, 2021.

The university has extended the deadline multiple times. Earlier the last date to submit project work was till October 31 which was extended till November 30, 2021. Students can submit their project works online at ignou.ac.in

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released a tentative exam schedule for TEE December 2021. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on January 20, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm while the afternoon shift will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm.