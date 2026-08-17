IGNOU extends ODL July 2026 registration deadline till August 31; check steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the deadline for accepting applications for July 2026 admissions to the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. The last date to apply for the admission process has been extended to August 31. The application process is being conducted online through the official website of the institute. Candidates who have not registered yet can complete and submit their applications through the admission portal – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Candidates are required to register at the above-mentioned portal by submitting their contact details and generating a password. IGNOU is offering various ODL programmes for the July 2026 admission cycle. Students applying for the admission process need to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria of their preferred course before submitting their application.
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Candidates who want to take admission in the ODL programmes should keep the revised deadline in mind, as the university is unlikely to accept any form after the last date. Interested candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to apply for IGNOU July 2026 admissions online.
Step 1: Go to the official admission website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Register online by entering all the required details such as preferred course, username, password, etc.
Step 3: Click on the ‘SUBMIT’ to receive your username for IGNOU July 2026 admissions via SMS and e-mail.
Step 4: Fill all your personal and academic details in the application form.
Step 5: Upload all the required documents such as your photograph, signature, category certificate, photo ID etc in the suggested format.
Step 6: Pay the IGNOU July 2026 admission fees online using the prescribed payment methods.
Step 7: Verify all the details using the preview option before submitting the form.
Step 8: Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.
As per the information available on the above-mentioned admission portal, the registration fee is not refundable under any circumstances. If a candidate with fees exemption applies for cancellation, then the university will only refund the development fee.