IGNOU extends ODL July 2026 registration deadline till August 31; check steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the deadline for accepting applications for July 2026 admissions to the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. The last date to apply for the admission process has been extended to August 31. The application process is being conducted online through the official website of the institute. Candidates who have not registered yet can complete and submit their applications through the admission portal – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates are required to register at the above-mentioned portal by submitting their contact details and generating a password. IGNOU is offering various ODL programmes for the July 2026 admission cycle. Students applying for the admission process need to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria of their preferred course before submitting their application.