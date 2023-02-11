scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
IGNOU extends last date for January 2023 fresh admission cycle

The date has been extended for all the programmes (both for online and ODL mode) till February 20.

ignou fresh admissions deadline extendedStudents can apply on the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in (File image)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the last date for the submission of fresh admission for the  January 2023 cycle. The date has been extended for all the programmes (both for online and ODL mode) till February 20. Students can apply on the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Read |IGNOU campus placement drive to be conducted on February 15

IGNOU through their official twitter handle said, “The last date for fresh admission for January 2023 cycle is extended till 20th February 2023.”

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like username and password

Step 3: Complete the form by uploading the required documents

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

According to the official notice, “A non-refundable Registration Fee of as prescribed time to time (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.”

 

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
