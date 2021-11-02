IGNOU extends last date for UG, PG admissions, re-registration deadline for January 2022 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission for PG and UG programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) for the July-2021 session. The application deadline has been extended till November 12.

Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till October 31. The application deadline has been extended multiple times this year.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

The January 2022 re-registration cycle has also commenced from November 2, 2021. The last date of re-registration for January 2022 session will be November 30. The students can log in through the samarth portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.