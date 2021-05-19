IGNOU extends last date for submission of December 2020 TEE re-evaluation form

During the hearing of the PILs on April 7, the Madras High Court termed it an “uninformed political decision” and directed the state and the UGC to suggest a solution to hold these exams.

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the extension of the last date to submit the December Term End Exam (TEE) re-evaluation form. Students can now submit their re-evaluation form by May 31.

As per the official statement by the university, “It’s a one time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. This 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from 2nd May 2021 onwards.”

Students can submit the online application for re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts for TEE – December 2020 on the official website – onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation/. It is to be noted that students can only apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. They can not apply for revaluation and photocopies of exams held for multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

In an earlier statement, the varsity stated, “Re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts is not available for the following exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These course code are BPP (PCO01, OMT101, OSS101) BDP/BTS/BCA ( BSHF101, FST01) BPCHHN ( BNS041, BNS042) CLIS (BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII014). CBCS Based Bachelors and Honours degree programme (BEVAE181) [BEGE103 (S)]”

In case a student has applied for re-evaluation and later on applied for a copy of his/her answer script, the copy of the answer script will be provided by the concerned regional centres if the answer script has not been processed for re-evaluation. in case the answer script is processed for re-evaluation, then rec will not able to provide a copy of answer script.