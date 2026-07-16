IGNOU extends last date for fresh admissions till July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions for the July 2026 session till July 31, 2026, for all notified programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode.

According to the announcement, candidates seeking admission to ODL programmes can register through the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. On the other hand, those applying for online programmes can register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date of submission of Online Re-registration form for July, 2026 session extended till 31st July, 2026 for all programmes offered in ODL and Online mode.https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2026

Candidates who have not yet applied for the July 2026 session are advised to complete their registration within the extended deadline to avoid missing out on admission to their preferred programmes.

IGNOU is offering multiple academic programmes across disciplines. At the undergraduate level, the programmes include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.

The postgraduate programmes include MBA, Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Master of Commerce (MCom).

In addition, the university is offering diploma and advanced certificate courses aimed at career advancement and skill enhancement. IGNOU is also offering certificate and diploma programmes designed to bridge skills and professional knowledge across areas, including language studies, IT skills, environmental studies, and management.