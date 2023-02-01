IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission January 2023 cycle

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the last date for the submission of fresh admission for the January 2023 cycle. The date has been extended for all the programmes (both for online and ODL mode) till February 10. Students can apply on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU through their official twitter handle said, “Fresh Admission for the January 2023 cycle, for all programme, (both for online and ODL mode) has been extended till 10th February 2023.”

IGNOU: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like username and password

Step 3: Complete the form by uploading the required documents

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

According to the official notice, “A non-refundable Registration Fee of as prescribed time to time (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.”