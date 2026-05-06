IGNOU extends July 2026 re-registration deadline till June 30

Eligible students can also apply for government scholarships on the national scholarship portal at – scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission. (Image: IGNOU)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for July 2026 re-registration. Students yet to re-register against July 2026 in the online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can register for the programmes by June 30. Interested students can re-register to the IGNOU dashboard at ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login.

The Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes. The list of programmes provided online is available at the official website – iop.ignouonline.ac.in. Students can check the programmes and apply accordingly.