IGNOU extends July 2026 re-registration deadline till June 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for July 2026 re-registration. Students yet to re-register against July 2026 in the online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can register for the programmes by June 30. Interested students can re-register to the IGNOU dashboard at ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login.
The Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes. The list of programmes provided online is available at the official website – iop.ignouonline.ac.in. Students can check the programmes and apply accordingly.
The re-registration form is available on the official portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Students can complete the process through the following steps:
Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in and open the re-registration link under “Register Online.”
Step 2: Read all instructions on the portal.
Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and fill in personal details and selected courses.
Step 4: Upload documents, if required, and make the fee payment.
Step 5: Review the form, submit it, and download the confirmation page and receipt.
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IGNOU is asking candidates to ensure they have a computer or a laptop with internet and are comfortable with online learning before enrolling in the online programmes. No physical study material is provided for the online courses. For courses, other than online, candidates can opt for ODL mode instead. The details of ODL programme are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.