IGNOU extends July 2026 admission, re-registration deadline till August 16

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2026 academic session till August 16, 2026. The extension is applicable to all notified programmes offered through both the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes.
Candidates seeking fresh admission can submit their applications through the respective Samarth portals for ODL and Online programmes. Existing students eligible to continue to the next semester or academic year can complete their re-registration through the university’s official re-registration portal before the revised deadline.
Candidates seeking fresh admission to ODL programmes can apply through the IGNOU Samarth ODL portal, while those opting for online programmes should register through the IGNOU Online Programmes portal. Existing learners eligible for admission to the next semester or academic year can complete their re-registration through the university’s re-registration portal.
Applicants will be required to register using a valid email ID and mobile number, choose their programme, upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee online before submitting the application. IGNOU has advised candidates to carefully read the programme eligibility criteria, duration and fee details available in the prospectus before applying.
For the July 2026 admission cycle, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300 along with a development fee of Rs 400, in addition to the programme fee, which varies depending on the course. Undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes have different fee structures, and candidates can check the programme-wise fee details in the July 2026 Common Prospectus available on the IGNOU website before submitting their application.
The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes in disciplines including humanities, social sciences, science, commerce, management, computer applications, education, social work, library and information science, tourism, rural development, journalism, agriculture, health sciences, vocational education and several professional and emerging fields.