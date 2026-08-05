IGNOU extends July 2026 admission, re-registration deadline till August 16

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2026 academic session till August 16, 2026. The extension is applicable to all notified programmes offered through both the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes.

Candidates seeking fresh admission can submit their applications through the respective Samarth portals for ODL and Online programmes. Existing students eligible to continue to the next semester or academic year can complete their re-registration through the university’s official re-registration portal before the revised deadline.

IGNOU Admissions 2026: Where and how to apply

Candidates seeking fresh admission to ODL programmes can apply through the IGNOU Samarth ODL portal, while those opting for online programmes should register through the IGNOU Online Programmes portal. Existing learners eligible for admission to the next semester or academic year can complete their re-registration through the university’s re-registration portal.