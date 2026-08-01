IGNOU extends July 2026 admission deadline till August 16 for ODL, online programmes

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official IGNOU portal.(File image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions to the July 2026 academic session till August 16, 2026 for all notified programmes offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes. The extension gives aspiring students and working professionals additional time to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes offered by the university.

Candidates seeking admission to ODL programmes can apply through the IGNOU Samarth ODL admission portal, while those opting for online programmes can register through the dedicated Samarth Online Programmes portal. IGNOU has advised applicants to complete the admission process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.