IGNOU extends July 2026 admission deadline till August 16 for ODL, online programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions to the July 2026 academic session till August 16, 2026 for all notified programmes offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes. The extension gives aspiring students and working professionals additional time to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes offered by the university.
Candidates seeking admission to ODL programmes can apply through the IGNOU Samarth ODL admission portal, while those opting for online programmes can register through the dedicated Samarth Online Programmes portal. IGNOU has advised applicants to complete the admission process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Step 1: Visit the appropriate IGNOU Samarth admission portal for ODL or Online programmes.
Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ and register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Step 3: Verify the registered details through the OTP received.
Step 4: Log in using the generated username and password.
Step 5: Select the desired programme and fill in the online application form.
Step 6: Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature and educational certificates in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the applicable programme, and submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The university offers admissions to a wide range of programmes, including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MBA, MCA, MCom, besides several diploma and certificate courses across multiple disciplines. Eligibility varies depending on the programme, and candidates should refer to the programme-specific admission criteria before applying.
Applicants are can keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature and other supporting documents ready before beginning the registration process to avoid any hassle. They are also required to carefully read the programme eligibility, fee structure and admission guidelines available on the admission portal before submitting the application.