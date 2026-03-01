IGNOU extends January 2026 session application deadline for online programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration deadline for the January 2026 session. Earlier, the deadline was February 28, but now, the University will close the registration for its online programmes on March 15. The extension is only for online programmes, not for certificate and semester-based programmes.

Prospective candidates are advised to complete and submit their application forms well before the March 15 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further details are available on the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Last date to apply for programmes offered via Online mode by IGNOU extended to 15th March, 2026 except for Certificate and Semester-based Programmes https://t.co/bv54hWtEV8 pic.twitter.com/Rdcb68PcYz — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 1, 2026

IGNOU is offering multiple academic programmes across disciplines. At the undergraduate level, the programmes include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.

The postgraduate programmes include MBA, Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Master of Commerce (MCom).

In addition, the university is offering diploma and advanced certificate courses aimed at career advancement and skill enhancement. IGNOU is also offering certificate and diploma programmes designed to bridge skills and professional knowledge across areas, including language studies, IT skills, environmental studies, and management.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the entrance test for its BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) programmes for the January 2026 session, and the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural and Plantation Management (PGDRPC) for the July 2026 session.

The notification, issued by IGNOU’s Student Evaluation Division (Exam-II) on February 27, 2026, states that the revised deadline for submission of online application forms is March 10, 2026, up to 6 pm. The entrance test for all three programmes is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.