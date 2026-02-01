IGNOU extends January 2026 fresh admission, re-registration deadline till February 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for January 2026 fresh admission and re-registration. Students yet to register against January 2026 fresh academic session or want to re-register in the online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can register for the programmes by February 15.

The Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes. The list of programmes provided online is available at the official website – iop.ignouonline.ac.in. Students can check the programmes and apply accordingly.

IGNOU is asking candidates to ensure they have a computer or a laptop with internet and are comfortable with online learning before enrolling in the online programmes. No physical study material is provided for the online courses. For courses, other than online, candidates can opt for ODL mode instead. The details of ODL programme are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.