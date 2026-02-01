IGNOU extends January 2026 fresh admission, re-registration deadline till February 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for January 2026 fresh admission and re-registration. Students yet to register against January 2026 fresh academic session or want to re-register in the online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can register for the programmes by February 15.
The Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes. The list of programmes provided online is available at the official website – iop.ignouonline.ac.in. Students can check the programmes and apply accordingly.
IGNOU is asking candidates to ensure they have a computer or a laptop with internet and are comfortable with online learning before enrolling in the online programmes. No physical study material is provided for the online courses. For courses, other than online, candidates can opt for ODL mode instead. The details of ODL programme are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 1: First, students will have to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the Register Online’ tab and click on it followed by ‘Fresh Admissions’
Step 3: Click on the ‘New Registrations’ tab
Step 4: Fill in all the required registration details
Step 5: Set a ‘Username’ and ‘Password’
Step 6: Fill all the required information and submit
Step 7: With the login details received on the email ID and phone number, login using the same and fill in all the details required
Step 8: Select the programme to be studied
Step 9: Submit the IGNOU registration form
Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have the following –
– Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
– Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
– Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
– Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
– Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
Eligible students can also apply for government scholarships on the national scholarship portal at – scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.
