IGNOU extends fresh admissions deadline for January 2022 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the January 2022 admission cycle deadline for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and online mode. Interested students can apply at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The last date of admissions for the January 2022 session has been extended till February 10, 2022. The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application.

Read | IGNOU launches BA courses in Urdu and Sanskrit for 2022 admission session

Meanwhile, ​​the university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on January 18, 2022 to link vocational education and training with higher education. The goal of the agreement is to create avenues for work opportunities for India’s youth and to strengthen the vocational and technical training framework.

As per an official statement, nearly 32 NSTIs, 3000 ITIs, 500 PMKKs and 300 JSS will be associated with the varsity as registration, examination, and work centres.