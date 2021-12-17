IGNOU extends exam form submission date for TEE December 2021

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting exam forms for term-end examinations (TEE) December 2021. The students can submit online exam forms for TEE till December 19, 2021.

As per the notice, the last date for online submission of the examination form with a late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200/- per course has been extended from December 20 to December 31 upto 12 am.

The varsity has also extended the deadline for the online submission of project/dissertation/fieldwork journals/internship reports for the December 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Students can now submit their assignments till December 31, 2021.

The university has extended the deadline multiple times. Earlier the last date to submit project work was till October 31 which was extended till November 30, 2021. Students can submit their project works online at ignou.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released a tentative exam schedule for TEE December 2021. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on January 20, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm while the afternoon shift will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm.